Radio Milwaukee Gets A New Executive Director

Kevin Sucher has been named executive director of non-comm WYMS-FM 88Nine Radio in Milwaukee. Sucher has run his own Milwaukee-based management, production and consulting agency, Sucher Entertainment, since 2008. In 2012, Sucher was hired as the president/CEO of Truth Records, a Houston Texas-based artist management company, with a music publishing arm and record label.

A Milwaukee native, Sucher worked as a professional musician for several years, teaching himself recording and sound engineering skills that eventually led to a career as a music producer. Through producing, Kevin built relationships with artists and influential professionals in the entertainment industry, which grew into a national career in artist management. The long list of artists he’s worked with include Eric Benét, David Foster, Train, The Tenors and Michelle Branch.

“While rooted in Milwaukee, Kevin brings connections and innovative ideas drawn from his national music industry experience,” Radio Milwaukee Board President Juli Kaufmann said. “He is an inclusive leader who brings fresh perspective to enhance our already exceptional team. We are thrilled to advance our mission under Kevin’s leadership.”

Sucher says he’s honored to be given the opportunity to lead 88Nine Radio Milwaukee even as the community and station face major challenges because of COVID-19. “We’re finding that 88Nine’s unique programming, including changes we’ve made to respond to the situation, is providing comfort to Milwaukee residents sheltering at home.”