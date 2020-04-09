Lynch Retires After 40 Years

Radio Ink
On Tuesday, Mike Lynch celebrated 40 years with WCCO in Minnesota. On Thursday he announced his retirement. In a post on Facebook, the Minnesota native said, “It’s been an incredible run that I have been so blessed to have the privilege of doing.”

