Emmis NYC Names New Tech Officer

Emmis Communications and MediaCo Holding has added a new Chief Technology Officer in New York City. Alex Roman has been promoted in the cluster that includes WQHT-Hot 97 and WBLS-107.5.

Roman joined Emmis as Director of Integrated Technologies for its New York radio cluster in 2011. He has been a broadcast engineer for more than 24 years. He has led several projects to modernize facilities for WQHT/WBLS/WLIB.

“Alex’s experience and insights are invaluable as we continue to build multi-channel digital platforms for WBLS and Hot 97,” said Patrick Walsh, President and Chief Operating Officer, Emmis Communications and MediaCo Holding. “There simply is not anyone like him in our industry and I’m pleased that with this move to CTO we can count on Alex being an important part of our leadership team in the coming years.”