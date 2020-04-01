A New Music Show Pops Up On iHeart

iHeartRadio and Quibi are partnering on a new daily music news show. Pop5 will provided information about pop music today and some of its biggest artists.

The show will be hosted by music reporter Tim Kash who has been part of the UK’s Top of the Pops and MTV News. The partnership will also give Pop5 access to talent and content from iHeartRadio’s national marque events.

Launching April 6, Pop5 by iHeartRadio will premiere a new episode every weekday, as part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials programming. Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi.