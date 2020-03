WGN Radio AM 720 has announced a new host for the lunch hour business news program. Starting April 6, midday host John Williams takes over the Wintrust Business Lunch program.

Williams, who has been with WGN since 1997, will continue to host his own program from 9 AM – 12 Noon. Ji Suk Yi, current host of the lunch hour program, will move to weekday evenings at 7 PM.