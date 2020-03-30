Wells Joins Talk Media Network

Ark Midnight with John B. Wells is now part of the Talk Media Network family. The former Coast to Coast AM host discusses news, politics, unexplained mysteries and paranormal, science, religion, health, music and pop culture.

Talk Media Network CEO Josh Leng welcomed Ark Midnight saying, “John B. Wells is an expert in weaving stories, news, and interviews together with an artful thread and his instantly recognizable voice. Ark Midnight is a destination nighttime show.”

Wells added: “It’s great to be working with Talk Media Network. They understand the program, and have added new affiliate stations before we could even make this announcement.”

Radio stations interested in airing Ark Midnight with John B. Wells should visit https://TalkMediaNetwork.com for more information.