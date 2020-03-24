NEW: This Day in Esoteric Political History

From Radiotopia comes a new podcast created by Jody Avirgan – formerly of the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast – This Day in Esoteric Political History.

From Lincoln’s death in 1865, to the spring of 1918 when President Wilson contracted influenza, to 2008 when then-candidate Obama addressed gun ownership in Pennsylvania, the new podcast will take events from that day in the past and explores how it might inform our present in ten minutes or less. Co-hosted by Nicole Hemmer of the Obama Presidency Oral History Project, as well as The Washington Post and NYT, the show will begin on Tuesday, March 31.