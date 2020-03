The restaurant industry is being hit especially hard by all of the coronavirus quarantine mandates. The Federated Media group of radio stations has launched Operation Restaurant Rescue.

Listeners can text the word RESCUE to 46862 or go to any of Federated Media’s radio station websites to find a list of local restaurants that offer carryout or delivery options. Listeners can even order online gift cards from some of them.

Check out the Fort Wayne List HERE

South Bend HERE