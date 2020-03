WGN 720-AM, Chicago, will simulcast the WGN-Channel 9 late night newscast. The broadcast is set to start Monday, March 23.

The simulcast will include the half-hour newscast at 10 PM, followed by the “WGN News Special Report: COVID-19 Pandemic” at 10:30 PM.

Longtime Chicago media beat reporter Robert Feder reports the simulcast will last for at least a month or longer.