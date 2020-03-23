iHeart Charlotte Launches Cares Program

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, iHeartMedia Charlotte has launched “Carolina Cares.” The program will highlight organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, American Red Cross and Classroom Central, with more to be added if needed. Listeners can provide warm meals, school supplies and make blood donations. All the details about how listeners can help will be posted on all iHeart Charlotte websites.

“The most important responsibilities and rewards of our industry is the ability to make a connection, interact, share information and create companionship with our local communities, especially during these uncertain times,” said A.J., Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Charlotte. “Our team continues to be dedicated to engaging listeners, clients and the entire community during these trying times.”

What is your station or cluster doing to help the local community? Send all the details to [email protected]