Now It’s A Morning “Circus”

iHeartMedia’s 550 KFYI/Phoenix has moved The Conservative Circus With James T Harris to mornings, and will debut the new Russell & Hunter show in afternoons.

“James T. Harris is an unrivaled talent in the world of talk radio,” said Aaron Trimmer, Program Director for 550 KFYI. “The success he has had hosting afternoon drive on 550 KFYI made him the obvious choice to now take over mornings.”

Mike Russell and Rob Hunter bring over 25 years of combined experience in Phoenix talk radio to afternoon drive.