Program Lineup Changes At WCMC

WCMC-FM/Raleigh (99.9 The Fan) has named Adam Gold, previously co-host for Adam & Joe airing in afternoon drive, to a new midday show, The Adam Gold Show.

Gold takes over for The David Glenn Show that aired for the last decade on 99.9 The Fan. Joe Giglio, who has covered and written about NC State and UNC among other local sports in The Triangle the past 20 years, inherits Gold’s spot and will join current afternoon drive personality Joe Ovies.

Gold, who has been in The Triangle for over 20 years, will continue his duties as the Carolina Hurricanes reporter.

Dennis Glasgow, 99.9 The Fan Program/Operations Director said, “It’s not often that you have the unique opportunity to get better when moving an-air personality of Adam Gold’s stature to another time slot, and also add a sports reporting vet like Joe Giglio to an already established show, so we’re very fortunate. In the end our listeners are the big winners.”