Radio Ink & NAB Bringing Radio Wayne Awards Back To NYC

Radio’s top sellers, managers, and support staff will get their moment in Manhattan this fall as the Radio Wayne Awards return to open NAB Show New York. Radio Ink and the NAB are teaming up again for the ceremony, with submissions opening on Monday for the industry’s most prestigious sales honors.

The ceremony is set for October 21, the first day of this year’s show, again at the Javits Center.

Named in memory of “Radio Wayne” Cornils, the small-market broadcaster turned NAB and RAB executive, the awards have recognized the sales staff and managers who drive the business side of the industry forward for 34 years now. This will be the second consecutive year the ceremony has opened NAB Show New York.

In a first for the Radio Waynes, Radio Ink is proud to introduce an award for Support Staff, carving out recognition for the Client Services Managers and Traffic Managers whose work is all-too-commonly unrecognized despite being the steady heartbeat of every sales department.

In addition, as digital revenue pathways for radio expand, this year’s awards will split digital sales recognition into Digital-Only Sales Representative and Digital Sales Manager.

Five categories return: DOS/Sales Manager, Nielsen Markets 1-20; DOS/Sales Manager, Nielsen Markets 21+; Market/General Manager, Nielsen Markets 1-20; Market/General Manager, Nielsen Markets 21+; and Streetfighter (Account Executive).

Submissions open Monday morning; watch the Radio Ink Daily Headlines for the announcement.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti commented, “We’re thrilled to bring the Radio Wayne Awards back to NAB Show New York for a second year. We appreciate the NAB partnering with us to celebrate the sellers, managers, and support staff who keep this business moving. These stars deserve radio’s biggest stage, and it’s hard to get bigger than Manhattan!”

NAB EVP of Industry Affairs and Innovation April Carty-Sipp added, “We’re excited to once again welcome the Radio Wayne Awards to NAB Show New York. Radio is built on talented people who create opportunities, build lasting relationships, and help keep local broadcasting strong. Through our partnership with Radio Ink, we’re proud to recognize the sales professionals whose leadership, innovation, and dedication continue to strengthen local broadcasting and the communities they serve.”