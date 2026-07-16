Tony B Returns To Fredericksburg’s B101.5 For Afternoons

Tony Bennett is returning to Fredericksburg, VA, radio. Centennial Broadcasting’s B101.5 (WBQB) has tapped Bennett, known on-air as Tony B, to host afternoons starting Monday, July 20, filling the chair vacated last month by Trapper Young’s jump to 95-9 The Goat.

Tony B started his Fredericksburg radio career at B101.5 as a part-timer in 2005. He went on to host mornings for several years at 99.3 The Vibe (WVBX), a former Free Lance Star station. He stated, “I’m hyped to get back on the airwaves in Fredericksburg on the legendary B101.5. 50,000 watts from the Nation’s Capital to the State Capitol and all points between, I’m up for the challenge to entertain our massive audience for The Drive Home.”

Centennial Broadcasting Operations Manager Chuck “Archer” Miller added, “Tony B is a familiar voice in the Fredericksburg market and we are excited to have him come back to B101.5. Tony has made his home here in Fredericksburg for over 21 years. He knows our audience, the area, and the gravity of taking over a shift that’s been held by only one other person for 29 years.”