Blast From The Past: Grace Agostino

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Grace Agostino.

Before she became “The Radio Lady,” she was sitting in the studios at Cumulus Media’s Hot 92 in Harrisburg, PA, in the early ’00s. Today she serves as VP of Network Sales at Nueva Network, writes as a Radio Ink columnist, and was recognized as one of the Most Influential Women.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.