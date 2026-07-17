Does Your Show Have a Low Rider?

Disney has a performance policy that most guests have never heard of, but every Imagineer understands. It’s called Low Ride Out.

When a ride consistently ranks at the bottom of attendance rankings, Disney doesn’t launch a marketing campaign to save it. And it certainly doesn’t keep it around because of nostalgia.

They replace it.

That’s one of Disney’s competitive advantages. The company is willing to let go of yesterday’s success to make room for tomorrow’s hit.

Smart radio shows adopt the same philosophy.

Every Benchmark Has an Expiration Date

Every feature, game, contest, and benchmark has a lifecycle. Some last six months, others twenty years. The challenge isn’t knowing when to create something new. It’s knowing when to let something old go.

A benchmark that dominated five years ago may not connect with today’s audience. Listener expectations evolve. Pop culture evolves. Media consumption evolves.

Disney asks one simple question: If we built this attraction today, would people line up for it?

Radio must ask the same question: “If we introduced this feature today, would listeners be excited to hear it?” If the answer isn’t an enthusiastic yes, it’s time to review it.

Your Audience Is Already Voting

Some stations are fortunate to have PPM data that reveals tune-in and tune-out patterns around specific features. But every show has audience feedback if it’s paying attention.

Ask yourself:

Which features consistently generate texts, phone calls, and social engagement?

Which benchmarks produce memorable moments people talk about?

Which segments get clipped, shared, and replayed?

Which features seem to disappear into thin air the moment they’re over?

RLC Feature Mapping Exercise (recommended every six months)

Have each cast member listen to every recurring feature individually before meeting as a team. Then evaluate every benchmark using three simple categories.

A-Level: A signature feature that helps define your show. Ask, “How do we make it even better?”

B-Level: A solid feature that’s losing energy or needs an upgrade. Freshen it with new twists, different pacing, or a new execution.

C-Level: It’s no longer earning its airtime. Rest it. Reinvent it. Or retire it.

Here’s where most shows get into trouble.

They keep a feature because they still enjoy doing it, even though it’s not connecting or testing. The opposite mistake is retiring a benchmark simply because the cast is tired of it, even though listeners still love it.

Neither decision should be based on the show’s emotions. Base it on audience response.

Give New Ideas a Fair Chance

Disney doesn’t evaluate a new attraction after opening weekend. Likewise, radio shouldn’t judge a new benchmark after a few airings.

Give it four to six weeks to develop. Refine it. Promote it. Learn from it.

In most cases, you’ll know within about 90 days whether it deserves a place on the show.

Great Shows Are Never Finished

A major threat to long-term success is becoming emotionally attached to content that’s run its course. Every great show must make room for the next great benchmark.

In the End

Listeners come back because today’s show created a moment they couldn’t get anywhere else. The healthiest shows continually retire average content to make room to create remarkable content.