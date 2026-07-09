As WZBA Sells, Borneman in as General Manager at WRNR

As Times Shamrock sells Baltimore’s 100.7 The Bay (WZBA) to K-LOVE, the station’s President and General Manager has found a new home. Steve Borneman will join Cortona Media’s 93.5 WRNR (WYRE-AM) in nearby Annapolis as GM, starting September 1.

Borneman has led WZBA since 2022. He previously was Chief Operating Officer at Pamal Broadcasting in New York, General Manager of Times Shamrock’s Scranton market, and President and General Manager of New York City stations WPLJ and WABC, when both were still owned by Cumulus Media.

WRNR returned to Annapolis airwaves last July on AM and an FM translator after years as an online-only stream. Since March, the station has also simulcast via Hubbard Broadcasting’s WTOP-HD4, with a leased translator in Silver Spring, MD, extending its reach into the Washington, DC, market.

Borneman said, “WRNR is exactly the kind of radio station I believe in—local, community-focused, and committed to serving its listeners. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to helping continue that tradition.”

Cortona Media Partner Kirk Litton commented, “To be able to add such an experienced leader as Steve to oversee our digital and radio advertising efforts with our partners, plus assist in daily operations, is a huge addition for us.”

Cortona Media Partner Jay Stevens stated, “We’re thrilled to have Steve step in as GM of WRNR. He understands our hyper-local position as the hometown station in Annapolis. With his wealth of experience, he’s the perfect leader to help guide our station into its next chapter.”