MediaCo Names New Board Chair, Audit Chair

MediaCo is reshaping its Board of Directors, naming Robert Greene as independent Chair, promoting Amit Thakar to Chair of the Audit Committee, and shifting outgoing Chair Deborah McDermott into a continuing role as a board and committee member.

McDermott, who also serves as CEO of Standard Media, the broadcasting arm of MediaCo backer Standard General, is stepping down as Chair of the Board and of the Compensation Committee but will remain a director and continue serving on the Compensation Committee.

Greene, President and CEO of the National Association of Investment Companies, takes over as independent Chair and will also lead the Compensation Committee. Thakar succeeds Greene as Chair of the Audit Committee.

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez said, “We are grateful to Deb for her leadership, guidance, and contributions as Chair of the Board during an important period in MediaCo’s evolution. We are equally excited to welcome Bob into his new role as Chair of the Board and to congratulate Amit on his appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee. Together, their expertise and leadership will help support MediaCo’s continued growth and strategic priorities.”

Greene added, “MediaCo has built a unique portfolio of brands that authentically connect with multicultural audiences, and I am honored to serve as Chair of the Board during this exciting chapter. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to help drive innovation, growth, and long-term shareholder value.”