SiriusXM Sued Over Star Logo Trademark Infringement Claims

Massachusetts-based movie content company is suing SiriusXM for trademark infringement, alleging the satellite radio giant’s newest logo, debuted in 2023, is confusingly similar to its own, a mark it says it has used continuously since 2022.

Screendollars LLC’s complaint, filed July 6 in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, names SiriusXM and its Pandora Media advertising unit as defendants. The company operates content and advertising brokering services across theater, newsletter, website, social media, and podcast platforms under a gold five-pointed star centered within the letter S.

That mark was registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office on December 24, 2024. Screendollars traces its roots to Yankee Film Productions, a family business Merle Bouchard founded in 1972; his son, Thaddeus Bouchard, launched Screendollars in 2015 to extend the business onto digital platforms.

According to the complaint, SiriusXM began using several similarly styled marks, each featuring a star within an S, starting in or after November 2023, across its website, app, social media accounts, and CarPlay integration. After SiriusXM sought to register a representative version of the mark, Screendollars filed opposition proceedings at the USPTO in response.

The complaint brings eight counts, including federal trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act on theories of both forward and reverse confusion, along with related claims under Massachusetts, New York, and California law. The company is seeking a permanent injunction, an accounting of SiriusXM’s profits, actual and enhanced damages, cancellation of any SiriusXM trademark applications for the disputed mark, and attorneys’ fees.

Attorneys James E. Gallagher and David J. Powsner of Davis, Malm & D’Agostine, P.C. in Boston are representing Screendollars. US District Judge Patti B. Saris has been assigned to the case.

Neither Screendollars nor SiriusXM had issued public statements on the litigation at press time.