Stellar Sales Start With ‘Why’

The most powerful radio sellers are not the ones who talk the most about their station, ratings, package, or price. The most powerful radio sellers make the advertiser feel understood.

That begins with a shift in focus: stop making sales about what you sell.

Start making sales about the customer’s life, goals, frustrations, opportunities, and future. When you do that, you stop sounding like another media salesperson looking for an order. You become someone advertisers want to invite into the conversation before decisions are made.

Most business owners are surrounded by people trying to sell them something. They hear pitches all day: digital, social, print, sponsorships, events, radio, and so forth. Everyone has a “great opportunity.” And it always sounds like a great opportunity for the seller. Everyone says they can help.

This creates noise, and noise isn’t trust.

The radio seller who rises above the noise is perceptive and asks better questions and listens without rushing to close the deal.

What is the advertiser trying to grow? What keeps them up at night? What season of business are they in? Are they trying to find employees, increase traffic, protect margin, launch a product, reconnect with past customers, or become more visible in the community? Until you understand that, you are not selling strategy. You are merely selling inventory, and inventory is easy to replace.

A seller who centers the advertiser stands out. They bring ideas to the table and help connect the dots for the stakeholders. They remember what matters, showing up with perspective instead of pressure. They don’t beg for a schedule. They help the advertiser see a path. When you make it less about the money, you become more valuable, because advertisers trust people who are not obviously chasing the check.

They open up more, they tell you more, and they introduce you to others. They begin to see you as someone who is useful, not just someone who is trying to hit their budget.

That shift in perspective is how you get organically invited into customer circles. You get invited because you care about the business beyond the buy. You bring the energy that makes the client feel like the center of attention. You stay consistent, curious, prepared, and human.

Local radio still has a powerful place in the business community, but only when sellers behave like business allies instead of package pushers.

Make the sale about the advertiser. Make the conversation about growth, and build trust in the professional relationships you forge. Do that, and you will sell more because you are finally selling less.

If you are a local radio seller, sales manager, market manager or local radio owner, don’t miss The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast’s Free Q3 Radio Sales Event: “How Local Radio Wins The Next Revenue Battle.” The event will launch after 8p ET on July 9 via .

Cox Media Group Jacksonville VP/MM Brian McGhee and ADX Communications GSM Jeff Wayne join Loyd and co-host Chris Fleming of CD Media Consulting.