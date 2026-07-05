NRG Media Generates Big Buzz For Kids With Toy Story Toy Drive

NRG Media Lincoln’s Froggy 98 (KFGE) and B107.3 (KBBK) turned a movie premiere into a community moment for its Toy Story 5 Toy Drive, buying out two movie theaters for listeners and collecting over a hundred toys for local charities from the attendees.

Donations benefited CEDARS and BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, which work directly with unhoused children and youth in crisis.

NRG Media Lincoln General Manager Ami Graham said, “This is a great example of how radio can accomplish many things at once. Through group collaboration, we went from figuring out a way to get families to this new movie, to tying in a local toy store sponsor, to buying out a couple theatres and ultimately bringing in two local charities that specifically care for kiddos in our community. We filled two theatres with listener winners, gathered over a hundred toys for two non-profit organizations that depend on these types of drives outside of the holidays AND we had a great time on the air with two different formats getting ready for one of the biggest movie releases of the year.”

BraveBe Child Advocacy Center ACEs Community Awareness Coordinator Abby Worster said, “We’re incredibly grateful to B107.3 and Froggy 98 for partnering with BraveBe in such a fun and meaningful way. Seeing so many families come out, especially all the kids dressed as their favorite characters, was a wonderful reminder of how a community can come together to support children. Every stuffed animal donated will help bring comfort and a sense of safety to a child who has experienced trauma, and that simple act of kindness can make a lasting difference.”