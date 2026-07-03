Miami’s Revolution Dance Network Plants Radio Flag in Vegas

A Miami dance music brand is making its first move outside South Florida. ANCO Media Group closed on a $1.4 million acquisition from Heftel Broadcasting Company, launching Revolution 99.7 (KHYZ) in Las Vegas as an extension of the Revolution Dance Network.

Revolution 93.5 Miami and Revolution 99.7 Las Vegas now anchor the network, which was founded in South Florida in 2015 by Marco Mazzoli and Stefania Pittaluga. The acquisition also brings in Highway Country (KIXF and KIXW) and Revolution Hits (KRXV and KHWY), serving the Southern California-to-Las Vegas travel corridor.

KHYZ-HD2 will host the Deep House formatted Detox Radio.

ANCO Media Group says the Las Vegas launch is the first step in a broader national expansion.

Mazzoli said, “Dance music is no longer a niche format. It has become part of mainstream global culture. What started in Miami as a bold vision has evolved into something much larger. Las Vegas represents the perfect next step as we continue building a platform that connects audiences through music, lifestyle, and experiences.”

EVP of Growth and Partnerships Julie Ferro added, “Brands today are looking for authentic ways to connect with audiences through experiences, culture, music, and lifestyle. Revolution was built around that philosophy from day one. Connecting Miami and Las Vegas creates a unique platform for advertisers, agencies, artists, festivals, hospitality partners, and national brands seeking meaningful engagement with highly passionate audiences.”