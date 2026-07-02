Meruelo’s Cali 93.9 Trades In Reggaeton for Más in LA

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Meruelo Media’s Los Angeles outlet Cali 93.9 (KLLI) has ditched its Latin rhythmic format in favor of bilingual Adult Hits.

The 93.9 frequency signed on in 1957 as KPOL with Easy Listening, spent more than two decades as country outlet KZLA, flipped to Rhythmic AC as Movin’ 93.9 in 2006, and landed in Spanish and Regional Mexican hands under Grupo Radio Centro before Meruelo acquired it in 2019 for $35 million.

Meruelo launched the bilingual Reggaeton-forward Cali brand on July 18 of that year. In the years that followed, the station built a 2021 NAB Marconi Award for Hispanic Station of the Year and an all-female daytime lineup anchored by morning host Angélica Vale, whose contract with the broadcaster was extended through 2028 in 2025.

Meruelo had not issued a public announcement at press time, with no news about any potential changes in air staff, as the station appears to be jockless. Radio Ink will update this story as details emerge.