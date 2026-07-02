WVU Mountaineers Headline a WVRC Media Homecoming

West Virginia University Athletics and Learfield’s Mountaineer Sports Properties have set new flagship affiliates for WVU football, basketball, and baseball. Starting with the 2026 football season, WVRC Media returns to the Mountaineer Sports Network for full coverage.

After 13 years, 102 WVAQ in Morgantown is again the new broadcast home for football and men’s basketball, while WAJR-AM will carry WVU football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball, along with the weekly coaches’ show featuring Rich Rodriguez, Ross Hodge, and Mark Kellogg.

98.9 WDNE in Elkins picks up football, men’s basketball, and the coaches’ shows, while women’s basketball and baseball move to 93.5 The FBY (WFBY). In Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs, WVRC’s Panhandle News Network (WEPM-AM/WCST-AM) and Cool 92.9 (WXDC) will each carry the full slate of WVU athletic programming, including the coaches’ shows.

West Virginia University Athletics Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said, “Our radio broadcasts are some of the best in sports, and we look forward to our renewed partnership with WVRC Media and the amplification of our broadcasts on the WVRC stations.”

Mountaineer Sports Properties General Manager Evan Hawkins commented, “Our goal on the MSN is always to provide the highest quality broadcasts for our passionate WVU fanbase. We’re proud to announce our return to WVRC Media and look forward to working together to bring Mountaineer football, basketball, and baseball to life for listeners all across the state.”

WVRC Media President and CEO George Pelletier stated, “On behalf of our entire team at WVRC Media in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Elkins, Martinsburg, Berkeley Springs, and Cumberland/Keyser, we are elated to have the Mountaineers back on our stations. We look forward to working closely with Learfield and WVU to provide the best possible coverage and experience for all Mountaineer fans.”