Cox Media Group Creates a Role Built for Local Radio Revenue

After two decades building revenue organizations at iHeartMedia, CBS Radio, and Hubbard, Danny Bortnick is taking on his most expansive sales leadership role yet with Cox Media Group in the newly created position of VP, Local Revenue and Client Growth for CMG Radio.

Effective July 13, Bortnick will partner with market and sales managers across CMG Radio’s footprint to drive local revenue growth, working across teams to align client engagement and revenue strategy. The role focuses on long-term client relationships, sales enablement, and consistent execution across markets.

Most recently, Bortnick served as Director of Sales for Hubbard – Media That Connects and its 2060 Digital arm in West Palm Beach. He has been recognized as one of Radio Ink‘s Best Managers in America, Edison Research’s “30 Under 30,” and on the Washington Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list.

CMG Radio President Rob Babin said, “Danny is a results-driven revenue leader with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and driving revenue growth across multiple platforms. His ability to connect strategy to execution and foster trusted partnerships with clients makes him the right leader to help take CMG Radio’s local revenue performance to the next level.”

Bortnick commented, “I’m honored to join the CMG family under Rob Babin’s leadership, and I’m excited to help accelerate local revenue growth across the organization. Local media plays an essential role in every marketer’s strategy, and CMG Radio’s brands deliver measurable impact for our clients. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams across the country to continue building lasting client relationships, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional results.”