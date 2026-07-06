Nautel Brings Back Ted Nahil For Eastern US Sales

Ted Nahil is back at Nautel, once again handling sales for broadcasters across the eastern United States. His return restores the company’s three-territory sales structure, with Jeff Welton covering the central states and Jeff Wilson managing the West.

Nahil’s history with Nautel stretches back to 2018, when he first joined the company as Eastern USA Sales Manager, replacing Gary Liebisch. His broadcast sales career actually dates to 2000, with stops at ERI, APT, and Harris/Intraplex. He retired from Nautel in late 2023.

Nahil will again serve 19 states across the East, from New England and the Mid-Atlantic down through the Southeast and Ohio. Welton remains in USA Central, covering 15 states across the Midwest and South. Wilson stays in USA West, handling 17 states spanning the Mountain West, Southwest, and Pacific regions.

Nautel Director of Global Broadcast Sales Tracey Connolly said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ted back to Nautel. His extensive broadcast industry experience, deep customer relationships, and proven track record make him an exceptional addition to our team.”

Connolly added, “Ted’s knowledge of the Eastern U.S. market and longstanding industry connections will help strengthen our customer engagement and support our continued growth across the region. We are excited about the expertise and energy he brings as we continue to invest in serving broadcasters throughout North America.