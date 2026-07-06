Taylor Swift Stunt Ends With Party In Augusta

When its all-Taylor-Swift stunting settled on the day of her wedding, Beasley Media Group Augusta had a new station. HD 98.3 is now PARTY 98.3 (WHHD). The station is keeping its same CHR format, while using the new name for a promotions push in the market.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “PARTY 98.3 is all about creating an exciting, energetic brand that connects with today’s listeners both on-air and beyond the radio dial. This rebrand allows us to deliver a more powerful music experience, create meaningful connections with our audience, and provide innovative opportunities for our advertising partners. We’re excited to officially invite listeners to the party.”

PARTY 98.3 Program Director Adam Star said, “Great radio stations become part of the communities they serve. Party 98.3 was built to reflect the energy and spirit of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), and we’re committed to earning a place in the daily lives of our listeners, local businesses, and the community we call home.”