FCC Delays First Noncommercial FM Translator Filing Window

Just over a month before it would have opened, the FCC has rescheduled its filing window for new noncommercial educational reserved band FM translator station applications after broadcasters argued the original dates fell during a difficult summer stretch.

The window will now open November 4 and close November 17, instead of running August 11 through August 25.

The change follows requests from College Broadcasters, Inc., the Pala Band of Mission Indians, the National Federation of Community Broadcasters, Native Public Media, the National Congress of American Indians, and the Community Media Assistance Project. Groups cited summer staffing gaps, the need for Tribal governmental approval processes, and the extra time needed to avoid incomplete applications.

The FCC first adopted the Public Notice in February, directing its Media Bureau to prepare it, later detailing proposed eligibility rules, including application caps and a point system for competing filings, ahead of the original August dates.

The related freeze on reserved and non-reserved band LPFM, FM translator, and FM booster station minor modification applications begins October 2 and ends at the window’s close. The FCC does not anticipate granting further extensions, and applications filed outside the window will be dismissed without consideration.