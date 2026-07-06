NYC’s WABC Fixes Its Cuomo Gap With Michael Cohen

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is making his WABC debut on July 12 with When You Know…You Know, a one-hour show filling the slot held by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s The Pulse of the People during its summer break.

The program and its uncensored companion podcast, When You Know…You Know Unleashed, will draw on Cohen’s experience navigating some of the most consequential political stories of the past decade, first as President Trump’s personal attorney, then as a federal inmate, offering insider access and candor few hosts can match.

The former lawyer turned media personality has made frequent appearances on major news networks and talk shows, becoming a household name as the Steele dossier and Stormy Daniels headlines tested Trump’s PR mettle before and during his presidency.

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio Owner John Catsimatidis said, “Michael has lived through events most people only read about. I’m interested to see what listeners think as the layers beneath the headlines unfold, and reality is exposed.”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez added, “In the short time I’ve spent with Michael and gotten to know him, these stories will have listeners laughing one minute, stunned the next, but always engaged. Republican, Democrat, and Independent listeners will be drawn to When You Know…You Know. Michael is a powerful addition to our already extraordinary lineup of voices on WABC Radio.”

Cohen commented, “Several radio and television stations approached me about doing a show. I chose WABC Radio because I wanted a media partner that isn’t afraid to let me be me. A media partner that welcomes different viewpoints and isn’t afraid of tough conversations. John has created that kind of environment at WABC Radio, and it’s the only place where I have the freedom to tell people what I know…and what they don’t know.”