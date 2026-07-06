Golf, Brats, Auction Push GKB Beaver Dam Radiothon Past $180K

Good Karma Brands’ 95.3 WBEV and 1430 ESPN Beaver Dam raised $180,063 for local children’s charities during this year’s John Moser Children’s Radiothon, topping 2025’s total by nearly $17,000 and pushing the Wisconsin stations’ cumulative haul past $3.1 million.

This year’s 27-hour on-air auction ran June 25 and 26, as the signature fundraising push behind a year-round effort that channels donations to local nonprofits serving children in Dodge County. The stations kicked off the fundraising calendar June 5 with the Fore the Kids Golf Outing at Beaver Dam Country Club, then set up a Brat Fry and Ice Cream stand outside the WBEV studios.

This year’s proceeds will be split among 17 area nonprofits, including the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, the YMCA of Dodge County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Sleep In Heavenly Peace, alongside smaller local organizations like Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse and The Open Door Coffee House.

The stations also run Noel’s Angel Walk, a standing partnership with a local Papa John’s location that donates a share of proceeds from promo-code orders to the Radiothon year-round, and accept Venmo and PayPal donations for supporters who can’t make it to an event in person.