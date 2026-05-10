Michael Johnson Jr. Takes Talk PD Helm at iHeart Hartford

iHeartMedia has tapped Michael Johnson Jr. as Program Director for the Sports and Talk stations in its Hartford and New Haven radio cluster. He will lead programming for Fox Sports 97.9 (WUCS), NewsRadio 1410 (WPOP-AM), 960 WELI-AM, and Fox Sports 1300 (WAVZ-AM).

Johnson joins iHeart from Townsquare Media Albany, serving most recently as a Brand Manager for 104.5 The Team (WTMM). Beyond branding, he served in various roles on and off the air.

iHeart Boston/Hartford SVP of Programming Dylan Sprague said, “Michael’s energy, passion, and leadership make him a strong fit to lead our Sports and Talk portfolio in Hartford and New Haven. These are powerful brands and we’re excited to build on their success under Michael’s leadership.”

Johnson added, “I am thrilled to begin this next chapter at iHeart. Sports fans are passionate and engaged. I am eager to grow all of the stations, deepen the connections with listeners, and continue expanding our digital presence.”