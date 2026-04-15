Gray Media COO Sandy Breland Named Forecast 2027 Co-Chair

Gray Media’s top operations executive is joining Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner as Co-Chair for Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report‘s Forecast 2027. COO Sandy Breland has been named Television Co-Chair of the annual broadcast leadership summit.

Now in its 24th year, Forecast 2027 is scheduled for November 12 at the Harvard Club of New York. The assembly will culminate in the annual celebration of Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio and RBR+TVBR‘s Top Broadcast Television Leaders.

Breland has served as COO at Gray since 2003, previously overseeing multiple local stations along with Gray’s Washington DC Bureau, a National Investigative Team, and the company’s in-house Research and Consulting division. Before joining Gray, she served as Group Vice President for Raycom Media. A journalist by training, she began her career in news and went on to serve as News Director in both New Orleans and Phoenix before moving into station leadership.

Her work has earned a Peabody Award and a National Murrow Award for Hurricane Katrina coverage, RTNDF’s First Amendment Award, the Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi Award for public service, and the 2025 RTDNA John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award.

Breland said, “I’m honored to serve as Television Co-Chair for Forecast 2027. Bringing broadcast leaders together will help us tackle shared challenges and explore opportunities to accelerate innovation as our industry evolves, so we can keep serving our communities with trusted local journalism.”

Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “We are extremely excited for the opportunity to have Sandy as the Television Co-Chair for Forecast 2027. Her wealth of experience will be invaluable in shaping an agenda that addresses the hurdles and potential that lie ahead for broadcasters. Coupled with Radio Co-Chair and Audacy President and CEO, Kelli Turner, this should be one of the most provocative and fine-tuned Forecast conferences in its 24-year history.”