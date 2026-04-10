Katz: 77% Would Consider New Auto Insurer After Radio Exposure

Auto insurance shoppers are an active audience: nearly half have recently compared providers, and another 46% expect to be shopping within the year. A new Katz Radio Group case study argues radio is well-positioned to reach them while they’re deciding.

The study, drawn from a custom online survey of 600 auto insurance decision-makers ages 25–54 fielded in December, tracked brand lift results for an unnamed national auto insurance advertiser. Katz reported that 82% of the target audience tunes in to AM/FM radio weekly, providing campaigns with consistent reach across commute, home, and daily-routine listening occasions. That frequency, the study argues, ensures messaging is reinforced over time rather than heard once and forgotten.

After exposure to the campaign, 77% of listeners said they would likely consider the brand for their next auto insurance policy, a result Katz positioned as evidence that radio can move consumers beyond awareness and influence real purchase intent.

Creative execution was a factor in that performance. Over 90% of respondents agreed that the ads communicated key brand attributes, including trust, quality, savings, and customer focus. What drove positive response wasn’t complexity, the study found, but clarity. Listeners singled out the campaign’s informative and educational tone, its straightforward delivery, and its emphasis on value.

Katz framed radio’s ability to reach in-market shoppers consistently across dayparts as a structural advantage, one that supports both performance metrics and longer-term brand perception as multiple national brands compete within a tight consumer consideration set.