OUT MONDAY: Radio Ink’s Leaders Issue

Leadership isn’t a title. It’s a decision made daily in the moments no one else sees. In April, Radio Ink turns its full attention to the leaders defining and defending the future of radio. From multicultural growth to the halls of Congress, here’s what you’ll find in our latest issue.

Cover Story: MediaCo CRO Brian Fisher

MediaCo is in growth mode, and Brian Fisher has a map.

As Chief Revenue Officer of MediaCo, Fisher is at the center of one of radio’s most ambitious and impressive active expansion stories: a deliberate, market-by-market effort to build a national network anchored in the power of multicultural broadcasting, benefitted the name recognition of some of America’s known known brands.

In this cover feature, Fisher discusses the strategic vision behind MediaCo’s growth, how multicultural formats are reshaping the revenue conversation, and what it means to build something that serves communities that have too often been underserved by the industry.

Radio Ink‘s Top 20 Leaders in Radio for 2026

What does radio leadership look like in 2026? It looks like Main Street mavens, network syndicators, and national power players all in the same fight. It’s men and women who are not just sitting by and surviving this moment in the industry, but actively shaping it. Radio Ink‘s Top 20 Leaders in Radio for 2026 recognizes these decision-makers, innovators, and culture-builders whose work is raising the bar for what radio can be.

Radio’s Elevator Pitch: A Radio Ink Ride-Along with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association

Every year, state broadcast associations descend on Washington during the NAB State Leadership Conference to make the case for radio to lawmakers, staffers, and hundreds more of the public servants who can make or break AM/FM’s future with a yea or a nay.

It’s grueling, detail-oriented, essential work, and most of the industry never sees it up close.

Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats joined the Minnesota Broadcasters Association for their Capitol Hill visits and brings back a first-hand account of what that day actually looks like: the preparation, the conversations, the moments of connection, and the persistent, patient effort required to ensure radio’s voice is heard where policy is made. In a way, it is a tribute to America’s state broadcast associations and their invaluable role in our industry.

If you’ve ever wondered what advocacy for AM, ownership reform, and every DC development from our headlines looks like in practice, this is the story.

PLUS:

Get a first look at NAB Show’s big new radio offerings with NAB EVP of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka

Highlights from Beasley Media, Big Machine Records, Performance Racing Network, and Radio Ink ‘s CRS event featuring NASCAR legend Kyle Petty

Go inside The Plaza hotel for the Broadcasters Foundation Gala

Exclusive leadership insights from Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, John Shomby, and Gary Berkowitz

Wisdom on the art of communication from the Wizard of Ads, Roy Williams

An early prep guide for America250 marketing opportunities with Paige Nienaber, because the biggest promotional moment in a generation is closer than you think

And more!