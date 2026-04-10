Zach Sang to Headline BEA Fireside Chat with Radio Ink in Vegas

Since starting a bedroom radio show at 14, Zach Sang has built one of broadcasting’s most distinctive careers, and he’s bringing a masterclass in modern radio to Las Vegas. Sang is joining Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for a fireside chat at BEA 2026.

Running concurrent to NAB Show, Sang headlines the session at the Broadcast Education Association’s annual conference, set for Monday, April 20, from 3:15–4:15p. PT in room W312.

Sang hosted Zach Sang and the Student Body on GOOM Radio, rising to executive producer and music director of Zang Radio, one of the larger online teen radio platforms of that era. A decade-long run with Westwood One followed, during which The Zach Sang Show aired on 90 terrestrial stations. Along the way, Sang’s interviewing prowess (from Bieber, to Billie, to BTS) and connection with his audience have built him a substantial following far beyond the airwaves.

His Amazon Music partnership, in place since 2021, continues, and he is bringing The Zach Sang Show back to terrestrial radio. His production company, Sang a Song, is also developing a slate of multi-platform formats currently under wraps.

Along with students and faculty attending BEA, anyone with a NAB Show Pass can attend. The fireside chat immediately follows the BEA Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase, sponsored by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

Coats commented, “It only took ten minutes into the first time I got to sit down and talk to Zach, to think, ‘Wow. This guy gets the business of radio from all sides like few others.’ He’ll have plenty of invaluable lessons for both the next generation and the old guard on stage in Las Vegas. Thank you to Heather Cohen, Heather Birks, and the BEA for helping to make this possible.”