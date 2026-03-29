The Road Ahead: Innovating Hispanic Radio for 2030 and Beyond

As audio consumption accelerates across platforms, what will it take for Hispanic radio to stay essential through 2030 and beyond? “The Road Ahead” closing session at the Hispanic Radio Conference brings together top executives and innovators to explore how the industry can reinvent its content, business models, and technology while staying true to its roots.

Moderator Erin Callaghan, President/Enterprise Partnerships at Futuri, will lead a forward-looking conversation with Dana Cortez (The Dana Cortez Show), Elena Jovel (Program Director of Spanish Broadcasting System’s KLAX “La Raza”/Los Angeles and KRZZ “La Raza”/San Francisco), and Maire Mason (VP/General Manager of MediaCo’s New York, Denver, and Chicago stations).

They’ll dig into multi-platform audio, new revenue opportunities, data and AI, and the next generation of talent and leadership — all while preserving the cultural authenticity and community connection that make Hispanic radio unique.

Erin Callaghan has this to say about what attendees can expect to hear from the panel: “Technology and AI are moving so quickly, and it’s important to understand how that’s shaping our future. At the same time, we must embrace our unique qualities that differentiate our brands and personalities — the very HUMAN elements that AI can’t replicate or replace. I can’t think of a better group to lead this discussion!”

If you want to lean into a conversation that will help shape what comes next on the road ahead, this session is for you.

Register now to take advantage of early bird pricing and secure your spot at the Hispanic Radio Conference . And be sure to BOOK your hotel reservations soon — the conference room block is limited, and rooms are expected to sell out quickly.