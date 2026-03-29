An Odyssey On WFIT Is Saluted By The City

A small noncommercial Adult Alternative FM serving one of the fastest-growing areas of the U.S. happens to be the home of a host whose syndicated radio program is celebrating its 35th year. In celebration of the achievement, the city of Melbourne, Fla., is honoring Fred Migliore.

Melbourne, in Brevard County due east of Orlando, is recognizing the FM Odyssey program, which originates from WFIT-AM 89.5. The proclamation will be presented to Migliore at the Sonic Waves Music Festival on April 4.

Migliore’s radio career began in 1991. With his show, originally called Another Unconventional Sunday Morning, Migliore took listeners on an audio tour of classic rock, progressive music, and album-oriented radio. He built a multigenerational following through his deep knowledge of the format and his storytelling approach. The show earned national syndication in 1998 and has featured interviews with Billy Joel, Don McLean, Pete Seeger, and Steely Dan, among others.

“For over 35 years, FM Odyssey has served as a gathering place of the airwaves – a destination for music lovers seeking thoughtful programming, engaging artist interviews, and the kind of deep listening experience that transforms radio from mere entertainment into genuine art,” the proclamation reads in part.

In a September 2025 story commemorating WFIT’s 50th anniversary, Migliore said, “Listeners keep tuning in because it feels like a conversation. It’s not just the music – it’s the voices, the stories, and the discoveries.”

WFIT Program Manager Steven Keller said, “FM Odyssey has championed artists both legendary and emerging, providing a platform that celebrates the artistry, storytelling, and craftsmanship of album-oriented music at a time when such dedication to the form is more vital than ever.”

WFIT General Manager Stephen Yasko added, “Fred has enriched our community not only through his broadcasting but through his commitment to music education, his participation in local events, and his tireless advocacy for the preservation of classic and progressive rock as a meaningful cultural heritage.”