Help Radio Ink Name The Most Influential Women In Radio

By
Cameron Coats
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0
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Since 1999, Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio list has served as a prestigious recognition, celebrating the exceptional talent, spirit, and contributions of women across all roles of the industry. Now’s your chance to nominate for our 2026 list.

This is an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of powerful women who are not just leading but also inspiring change, innovation, and diversity in radio.

All nominations are due promptly at 8p Eastern Time / 5p Pacific Time on Friday, April 17. This tight timeframe ensures that the selection process can be as rigorous and focused as the nominees deserve.

Make your nominations HERE.

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