Turn It Up, Freddy: The Road Trip and The Radio

For the past week, much of sports social media has been captivated by an unlikely star: Freddy, the German tourist documenting his five-week American road trip for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. What started as a simple travel diary has become a phenomenon.

Americans have followed along as Freddy and his friends rented a vehicle, packed their bags, and began driving thousands of miles across the United States to experience the country through its highways, backroads, diners, gas stations, small towns, and local culture.

In just one week, he went from an obscure Tweeter to literally being befriended by NFL stars like JJ Watt and getting personal tours of NFL and SEC football facilities.

And somewhere between Georgia and Houston, something interesting happened to Freddy and the boys.

They discovered Country music.

More specifically, they discovered Ella Langley.

Not through Spotify. Not through TikTok. Not through YouTube.

Through good ole fashioned red-blooded terrestrial Country radio.

As Freddy documented their journey, he shared how they kept hearing the same songs while driving across America. Like countless travelers before them, they found themselves connecting music to places, memories, and moments along the road. Before long, Ella had become part of the soundtrack of their trip.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m sometimes tough on radio. But I do it because I genuinely care. I want it to be its best! For all the conversations about streaming, algorithms, and personalized playlists, there remains one environment where radio’s strengths are uniquely difficult to replicate: the automobile.

Road trips have always been about discovery. You don’t embark on a five-week journey across America because you want every experience curated by an algorithm. You do it because you want to encounter things you didn’t know you were looking for. That’s exactly what radio delivers, and that’s exciting.

A Spotify playlist can give you more of what you already like, but radio introduces you to what you might not know existed. For decades, travelers have discovered artists, songs, personalities, local culture, and regional identity through their car radios. Whether it’s country music in Texas, classic rock in Ohio, Tejano music in South Texas, or beach music in the Carolinas, radio serves as an audio welcome sign for the communities people pass through.

Streaming services are personalized. Radio is localized. On the open road, that’s still a pretty powerful thing.

Happy trails, Freddy!