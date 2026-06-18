Norsan Media Goes Bigger In Texas With Austin FM Buy

Three years after entering Austin with a single AM and a translator, Norsan Media is buying the market’s most powerful full-service FM. The Charlotte-based Hispanic broadcaster has agreed to acquire Vibe 93.3 (KGSR) from Waterloo Media in a multi-million dollar deal.

KGSR’s 100kw signal stretches from Waco to New Braunfels, giving Norsan its first heritage full-market signal in Texas.

The frequency has cycled through formats rapidly since Emmis Communications ended its Austin joint venture with Waterloo in 2019. The station spent nearly nine years as Adult Alternative “Austin City Limits Radio” beginning in November 2009, then flipped to Soft AC as Star 93.3. A succession of moves followed from Hot AC to Spanish CHR as “Latino 93.3” before the current Rhythmic AC branding launched in August 2024.

Per FCC filings, Norsan is paying $3.5 million, with terms calling for a $3 million cash payment at closing and the remaining $500,000 paid via promissory note on a 12-month schedule following FCC approval.

Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co. served as Waterloo’s broker. Mark Lipp of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth represented the seller; John C. Trent of Putbrese Hunsaker & Trent represented Norsan.

With reporting from Adam Jacobson.