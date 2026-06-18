More Audacy Action for Jackson In Southeast Tennessee

Audacy has expanded radio veteran Dave Jackson’s brand leadership purview, naming him Brand Manager for Chattanooga’s 105.5 KISS (WKXJ). Jackson will continue to serve as Brand Manager for B93.7 (WFBC), The Block (WFBC-HD2), and Magic Upstate (WFBC-HD4) in Greenville.

Chris Jackson’s broadcast career started behind the boards. He began as a mixer and producer at B93.7 in 1999, later moving to WIBT in Charlotte before moving into programming leadership at Cox Media Group and Summit Media in Greenville. In 2014, he returned to B93.7 as Brand Manager.

Top 40 Format VP Molly Cruz said, “Dave’s partnership with Dex and Barbie T at B93.7 and his success in the south make him the perfect person for 105.5 KISS FM. We’re looking forward to him bringing his creative energy, future-forward passion for tech, and strong leadership experience to the station.”

Jackson said, “105.5 KISS FM already has a strong legacy in Chattanooga, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next. I’m looking forward to working with our talented local team to build on what’s already connected, while finding new ways to make the station an even bigger part of their daily lives. The focus is simple. Keep KISS FM relevant and deeply rooted in the community.”