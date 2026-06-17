Hubbard Connects ‘KVJ’ With New Contract

Hubbard Radio’s South Florida cluster has formally renewed The KVJ Show, maintaining the popular weekday morning program’s presence on 97.9 WRMF. The eponymous trio consists of hosts Kevin Rolston, Virginia Sinicki, and Jason “J-Bird” Pennington.

The group has spent the last 12 of the program’s 27 years at WRMF.

WRMF Brand & Content Director David Adams said, “Kevin, Virginia, and Jason have created something truly special – an authentic, evolving show that resonates across generations. It’s a testament to the team’s consistency, creativity, and deep connection with the South Florida community. This new agreement is a true celebration of everything The KVJ Show has built and continues to deliver day in and day out. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead as we continue to grow.”

Hubbard South Florida Market President Elizabeth Hamma stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with The KVJ Show on WRMF. Renewing KVJ is a lot like tuning in – unpredictable, wildly entertaining, and never dull. Kevin, Virginia, and Jason have created a show people don’t just listen to – they depend on it. And somehow, they still keep us laughing, guessing, and occasionally side-eyeing our coffee.”

Rolston remarked, “KVJ has always been family, but so has Hubbard. They understand that when you can connect with your talent, that you will connect with your community. Thanks to Ginny Hubbard, Greg Strassell, and Market President Elizabeth Hamma, who have always believed in us.”