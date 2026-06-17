Lee Harris Gets a Larger Content Role at Red Apple

Six weeks after joining Red Apple Media to help launch the Worldwide News Network, Lee Harris is already getting a bigger job. The company has raised Harris to SVP of News and Programming, expanding his oversight to include 77WABC and Red Apple Audio Networks.

He joined Red Apple in May as Vice President of News for the broadcaster’s Worldwide News Network, which debuted May 23.

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis commented, “Lee is a game-changing talent. His ability to build winning content, lead high-performing teams, and understand what audiences want is second to none. As we continue growing WABC Radio, the Worldwide News Network, and Red Apple Audio Networks, Lee will play a critical role in shaping our future and driving our success worldwide.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “In just a few short weeks, Lee has made an extraordinary impact on our organization. His leadership, vision, and decades of experience at the highest levels of broadcasting have already strengthened our news operations. As Red Apple Media continues its growth across radio, streaming, podcasting, and syndication, there is no one better equipped to lead our programming strategy than Lee.”

Harris commented, “Red Apple Media is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in broadcasting today. Under John’s vision and Chad’s leadership, the company is building something truly unique in American media. I’m honored by this opportunity and energized by the challenge ahead. Together, we’ll continue creating compelling programming, expanding our national and international footprint, and delivering content that informs, entertains, and connects with audiences across the country and around the world.”