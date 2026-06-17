Complex Math: Romero To Program A Third Audacy Station

Ben “Complex” Romero is back programming in Phoenix. Audacy has elevated the programmer to Brand Manager of Live 101.5 (KALV) in Phoenix, adding the market to his existing oversight of 106.5 The End (KUDL) and 102.5 KSFM in Sacramento.

Romero joined Audacy in 2023 to program KSFM after an eleven-year run at Riviera Broadcasting’s Power 98.3 (KKFR) in Phoenix. His career also included programming stints at Wild 101 and BOB FM 96.1 in Boise, Wild 96.1 in San Bernardino, and a role in relaunching K-Day 93.5 (KDAY) in Los Angeles.

He also briefly programmed 102 Jams (KRBQ) at Audacy San Francisco before this latest elevation.

Audacy Top 40 Format Vice President Molly Cruz said, “We are excited to elevate Complex to Brand Manager of Live 101.5. Complex knows Phoenix inside and out, both behind the scenes and live on the air. That unique perspective, combined with his passion for the listener experience, is exactly what will propel Live to new levels.”

Complex commented, “Phoenix has always held a special place in my career, so the opportunity to lead KALV feels like a full-circle moment. My experiences in Phoenix, Riverside, Sacramento, and San Francisco have shaped my approach to programming, talent development, and brand building. I’m excited to return, work with an incredible team, and help write the next chapter for the station.”