25 Schools In As Urban One Names Its HBCU Esports League

Urban One and PlayVS’s national esports league has a name: the Power4+ HBCU Esports League. Along with the official branding, the companies confirmed that 25 historically black colleges and universities have committed to the inaugural season, kicking off in February.

Founding participants include Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, and Howard University.

The three-year partnership establishes a fee-free competitive gaming ecosystem within the PlayVS College League. This summer, an advisory committee of esports leaders from participating schools will finalize the league’s structure and select eligible game titles. Invitational competitions follow in fall 2026, with the inaugural season opening in February 2027 and closing with an in-person national championship.

Urban One and PlayVS aren’t the first to find common ground between radio and competitive gaming. iHeartMedia partnered with the Global Gaming League in March to co-produce gaming and culture podcasts, while Beasley Media Group made an earlier foray into esports through ownership of the Houston Outlaws, which ended when Activision-Blizzard shuttered the Overwatch League in 2023.

PlayVS Director of Collegiate Charles O’Donnell said, “This first wave of participating schools is just the beginning. By partnering with Urban One, we are combining best-in-class competition with powerful storytelling and national reach. We’re building a long-term pipeline that supports students from competition to careers in gaming, technology, and beyond.”

Urban One Assistant Vice President of Sales Alvord Reese said, “The rapid adoption we’re seeing from HBCUs across the country affirms both the cultural relevance and the economic potential of esports within our community. Black consumers continuously drive cultural and commercial trends, and gaming is no exception. By combining Urban One’s media reach with PlayVS’ infrastructure, we are creating a platform for partners and brands looking to authentically engage with this tech-forward audience.”