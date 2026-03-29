Williamson Adds Another Hudson Valley FM Translator

An FM translator serving a listening area between Albany and Catskill will soon be tied to that network, following its sale from K-LOVE Inc.

W282BI, at 104.3 MHz in Coxsackie, N.Y., is being donated by K-LOVE to Hudson Valley Public Radio.

The signal covers the town, along with Ravenna, N.Y., to the north, with a 10-watt signal atop Haas Hill. Under K-LOVE it has rebroadcast WYAI-FM 93.7 in Scotia, an Air 1 Worship Music affiliate.

HVPR is a partnership between Bud Williamson, known for his “WALL Radio” enterprise; and WKZE Radio co-owner Andrew Gladding, Kathleen Berghorn and Juli Williamson. W282BI’s purchase follows deals giving it ownership of WAXB-AM 850 in Ridgefield, Conn., and W213AC at 90.5 MHz in Hyde Park, N.Y.

WAXB at the close of 2025 got notice for an “X-Perimental Radio” presentation seeming targeting extraterrestrials as well as those in Fairfield County, Conn.