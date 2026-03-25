Chuck Singleton To Retire As WFUV’s Head

On July 1, 2012, some 11 months after taking the role on an interim basis, Chuck Singleton was named General Manager of the Fordham University-owned Adult Alternative radio station serving the New York Tri-State Area. Now, Singleton has shared that he is retiring from the noncommercial radio station.

Singleton joined WFUV-FM 90.7 in 1987 as its first director of news and public affairs. He developed WFUV’s coverage of community issues and its student training programs, and created and hosted the program Cityscape. As interim director, he chaired WFUV’s strategic planning committee, and helped guide the staff toward a unified vision for the station and increased audience and revenue.

His final day in the role is scheduled for June 30, Ellen Fahey-Smith, Fordham’s Vice Provost for Administration, shared in a memo to Fordham staff.

“Chuck has led WFUV with steadiness and compassion through challenging moments — including the pandemic, periods of staff loss, and uncertainty around federal support for public broadcasting — while continually strengthening the ties between the station and the University, one personal relationship at a time,” she said. “As Chuck begins this next chapter, I invite you to join me in expressing our deepest gratitude for his remarkable contributions to Fordham and public radio, wishing him every success in his future endeavors.”