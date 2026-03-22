Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty To Get NY Festivals Honor

By David Hormell

New York Festivals Television & Film Awards and Radio Awards will bestow its Lifetime Achievement Award on the man who serves as President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and is the former President of NBC News.

Stephen Capus will be celebrated at the annual Storytellers Gala, recognizing trophy winners from around the globe. The annual event, featuring award winners and industry executives from around the globe, will be streamed on May 21.

Capus has served as President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty since January 1, 2024. He previously spent two decades at NBC, including nearly eight years as President of NBC News. Capus has served as Executive Producer of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, MSNBC’s The News with Brian Williams, and a wide variety of NBC News special reports. From 2014 until 2018, Capus was Executive Editor of CBS News and Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.

Capus’s leadership and production teams have been recognized with many of the industry’s most prestigious honors, including the Edward R. Murrow Award, multiple Emmy Awards, and a Peabody Award. The National Association of Black Journalists honored Capus with the Ida B. Wells Award in 2007.

First launched in 2011, The New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award honors broadcasting’s prominent industry leaders and innovators who have left a lasting impact on the industry.