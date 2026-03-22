It’s Time To Look At Your Sales Manager Relationship

We spend a lot of our time focused on individual sellers, encouraging “time spent selling” and the basic activities known to produce consistent results across time. I thought today we could do something different and focus on sales managers for a minute for local radio sellers.

A great radio sales manager can be one of the most valuable assets in your career — if you know how to work with them effectively.

Too often, account executives either underutilize their manager or rely on them in the wrong ways.

Getting the most out of your radio sales manager starts with understanding that the relationship is a partnership, not a rescue mission.

First, communicate proactively. Don’t wait until a deal is falling apart to ask for help. Loop your manager in early when you’re developing strategy for key accounts.

Share your goals, your concerns, and your ideas. A strong sales manager can offer perspective, refine your approach, and help you avoid mistakes before they happen.

Second, be coachable. Your manager likely has more experience, has seen more sales cycles, and understands the bigger picture of the station’s revenue strategy. When they give feedback, lean in — not back.

Ask follow-up questions.

Clarify what success looks like.

Then apply what you’ve learned quickly.

Growth comes from execution, not just conversation.

Third, always bring solutions — not just problems. If you walk into your manager’s office saying, “This client won’t buy,” you’ll get a very different response than if you say, “Here’s what I’ve tried, here’s what I think might work next — what do you think?” This shows initiative and positions your manager as a strategic partner rather than a fixer.

Fourth, use them for accountability. The best salespeople create structure around their activity.

Share your pipeline, set weekly targets, and ask your manager to hold you to them.

This keeps momentum high and prevents slumps from lingering.

Finally, respect their time and role. Sales managers juggle multiple people, priorities, and pressures. Be prepared, be concise, and be intentional when you engage them.

When you treat your radio sales manager as a collaborator, coach, and strategist, you unlock far more than oversight — you gain a competitive advantage that can elevate every part of your performance.

Loyd Ford is chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Today smaller teams must create more revenue so local radio can thrive. Many are stuck in the wash of what’s happening to local media. RPC helps you develop unique and powerful local strategy along with encouraging and motivating your smaller team to punch above their weight class. They help local radio find their momentum™. Reach out anytime. 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Mr. Ford is the host of The Encouragers™ The Radio Rally™ podcast (Apple, Audible, Spotify).