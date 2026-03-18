MIWs, CRB Partner Again For Radio Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), the industry non-profit organization dedicated to advancing female leadership in radio broadcasting, is now accepting applications for the third annual “Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio” Mentorship Program, presented in partnership with Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB), the organization behind the Country Radio Seminar (CRS).

Now entering its third year, the initiative builds on the program’s success and “strong industry response” through a fresh new multi-year agreement, “reinforcing a shared focus on supporting and elevating women working in the country radio format through structured mentorship and meaningful industry access.”

The year-long program connects one selected mentee with leaders across the country radio landscape for personalized mentorship, strategic introductions, and professional development opportunities focused on strengthening leadership pathways within the format.

As part of the experience, the mentee will attend the 2027 Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville. The mentorship is open to one woman employed full-time at a U.S. country radio station with a minimum of five years of industry experience.

Applications are now open and will be accepted through April 17, 2026. APPLY HERE

For more information on MIW and the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio Mentorship program, please visit www.radioMIW.com.